Fighters from the Border Police's undercover unit for counterterror activities caught red-handed an individual suspected of stealing military equipment and ammunition from the Tze'elim Base training areas, Border Police said.

On Saturday, during operations by the Border Police undercover unit, members of the unit prepared an ambush at the training areas of the Tze'elim Base.

During the activity, a suspect arrived at the training area and began searching around the buildings and in the area, seeking to locate equipment and ammunition.

The fighters, who were prepared in ambush, identified the suspect and caught him red-handed as he tried to steal equipment from the area.

The suspect is a resident of the Bedouin Arab town of Segev Shalom in southern Israel. He has been arrested and taken, together with the findings, for questioning by Israel Police.