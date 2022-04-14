Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that the political crisis which began when former Coalition chairwoman MK Idit Silman resigned from the coalition last week is "under control."

“The current political crisis is not easy, but it is under control," Lapid told members of his Yesh Atid faction Thursday. “If we mane it right, this government will be here both next Passover and the one after. It will not be easy, but it will happen. It is an excellent government, and we will do everything to make sure it continues.”

He added: “The greatest thing this government has done is to bring back the great idea of the common good, of unity, of getting the left, the right, and the center to work together for the good of the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel."

Silman's sudden resignation caused the coalition to lose its majority in the Knesset, sparkling fears within the coalition and hopes in the opposition that the current government's days are numbered. However, no further MKs have bolted, despite unrest within Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party.

“I cannot [continue] any longer,” Silman said upon her resignation. "I tried unity."

"I worked hard for the present coalition government. Unfortunately, I won't be able to support harming the Jewish character of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. You aren't aware of everything, because I tried doing things quietly."

"My values and where I came from do not let me continue on this path. I am ending my membership in the coalition, and I will continue to try to convince my friends [in the coalition] to come home and form a right-wing government. I know that I am not the only one who feels like this."

"We can form a new government already, in the current Knesset."