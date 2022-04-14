The United States on Wednesday unveiled a new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine, including heavier equipment such as helicopters, howitzers and armored personnel carriers, AFP reported.

President Joe Biden spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for about an hour earlier in the day as Russia refocuses its efforts eastward, the new frontline of the nearly seven-week-old war.

"The Ukrainian military has used the weapons we are providing to devastating effect," Biden said in a statement following the call.

"As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself," he added.

"This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine."

Zelenskyy tweeted that he and Biden had discussed the "additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid."

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby later released a list of the items in the latest $800 million security assistance package for Ukraine.

It includes 18 155mm howitzers and 40,000 artillery rounds, 200 M113 armored personnel carriers, 11 Mi-17 helicopters and 100 armored multi-purpose vehicles, according to AFP.

The package also includes 10 AN/TPQ-3G counter-artillery radars, two AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel air surveillance radars, 300 Switchblade drones and 500 Javelin anti-armor missiles.

Unmanned coastal defense vessels, chemical, biological and nuclear protective equipment, 30,000 sets of body armor and helmets, C-4 explosives and M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel mines will also be delivered to Ukraine.

Wednesday’s announcement comes a day after Biden toughened his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and said Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine.

Biden, while delivering remarks in Menlo, Iowa, accused Putin of committing genocide in Ukraine as he blamed the Russian President for recent price hikes at the pump.

"Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away," he said.

Zelenskyy later praised Biden and tweeted, “True words of a true leader. Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities.”