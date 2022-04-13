At Nes Harim, in the Judean foothills, Israel Magen Fund co-founder David Rose delivered to Zhytomyr Chief Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm the entire Pesach (Passover) food supply for 200 women, children, and staff from the Zhytomyr orphanage.

“Like your forefathers, you left home with just a few belongings to start a new life in Eretz Yisrael (the Land of Israel -ed.),” noted David Rose. “Our donors, including Vaad Hatzala of Agudath Israel of America, immediately answered the call to help these wonderful children truly savor the taste of freedom in this, their first Pesach in Israel.”

The food trucks delivered tons of matzah, meat, chicken, fish, wine, fruit, and vegetables, and the donations also covered the cost of koshering of the kitchens. Rabbi Wilhelm thanked the Israel Magen Fund donors for their generosity, which will enable the orphans to enjoy a happy and kosher Pesach.

Rabbi Wilhelm also thanked the Israel Magen Fund for arranging a BBQ event for the children on the Yeshiva Netiv Aryeh rooftop earlier this week, overlooking the Kotel (Western Wall). At the event, Agudath Israel of America presented the children with backpacks, toys, clothes, and gift cards for Pesach.

Israel Magen Fund, which has sent medical and humanitarian aid to help Ukrainian Jews fleeing the war in Lviv, Kyiv, and Warsaw, also supports Israel’s medical and security sectors through transparent, direct giving.