At the request of the Health Services and Jewish community in Ukraine, Magen David Adom (MDA) is donating six all-terrain (4x4) ambulances.

The cost of preparing the ambulances and transferring them to Ukraine has been funded by the family fund in the name of Ted Arison that was recruited by the Israeli Friends of MDA Association. The ambulances will join the four armored ambulances that were donated by MDA a month ago and that are already active in Ukraine.

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and following a request by the health services and Jewish community in Ukraine, MDA on Tuesday night donated six all-terrain (4x4) ambulances to the people of Ukraine. These ambulances have recently ended their service with MDA, having been part of the rescue of sick and injured patients, women in labor from mountainous or snowy regions, treating drowning victims on beaches, at mass-casualty incidents, and more. These ambulances are able to maneuver through difficult terrain and are intended to evacuate injured patients from destroyed areas.

The initiative has been undertaken in collaboration with the Israeli Friends of MDA Association which recruited the family fund in honor of Ted Arison. The fund financed the preparation of the ambulances, as well as their transport on a flight with CAL Cargo Air to Belgium. The ambulances will then be transferred on trucks to Poland, and from there to Ukraine. Three of the ambulances are intended for use by the Jewish community in Ukraine, and the other three by the Ukraine Health Ministry.

The six ambulances donated to the people of Ukraine are in addition to the four armored ambulances that were donated a month ago to the health services in Ukraine and are currently assisting life-saving activities.

Orly Ariel, General Manager of Israeli Friends of MDA, said: "We thank the family for the ongoing, important, strategic cooperation that they have shared with MDA for many years, and especially for seeing the importance of the project as first-rate moral mission."

MDA Director General, Eli Bin said: "Magen David Adom today bids farewell to six all-terrain (4x4) ambulances that are able to evacuate patients from disaster areas, and [is] transferring them to our friends in Ukraine who require assistance."

"Today, as they have ended their service to the State of Israel in Magen David Adom, they are making their way to Ukraine as part of the widespread humanitarian support provided by MDA to Ukraine. With these ambulances, medical teams in Ukraine will be able to save civilians' lives – in any landscape.

"I thank the Arison Family Fund for their donation, through which we were able to prepare and transport the ambulances, and to other institutions for their rapid assistance and special cooperation, in order to save more lives during the heavy fighting in Eastern Europe."