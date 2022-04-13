A 62-year-old man has been identified as “a person of interest” in the Brooklyn subway attack that injured at least 29 people Tuesday morning, officials said, according to TheNew York Post.

The man, Frank James, rented a U-Haul van tied to the N train attack in Sunset Park and is being sought for questioning, police said at an evening briefing.

The key to the van was found at the scene of the crime, as was a credit card that rented the vehicle out of Philadelphia, cops and law-enforcement sources said.

It remains unclear if James is the suspected gunman, the department said.

The gunman had been on the run for hours before police uncovered the van, which had Arizona plates and was located on West Third Street near Kings Highway late Tuesday afternoon, sources said.

Police have launched a massive manhunt for the shooter and revealed that surveillance cameras at the Sunset Park subway station were not working at the time of the assault. Law enforcement sources told The Post that the cameras tend to go out “from time to time.”

The gunman put on a gas mask, deployed a gas canister and then began shooting at commuters as the train pulled into a Brooklyn subway station during Tuesday morning rush hour.

At least 29 people were treated at three nearby hospitals for injuries, none of which are life-threatening, according to hospital representatives.

Of the injured, 10 people were shot, while others were treated for smoke inhalation, shrapnel and panic in the attack.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at an evening press briefing that among the items recovered by cops at the scene were a 9 mm handgun, a hatchet, gasoline and “consumer-grade fireworks.”