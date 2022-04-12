Police are investigating a shooting and an explosion at a Brooklyn train station where at least thirteen people have been injured.

The incident occurred at 8:30 AM eastern standard time at the 36th Street station, when a man in an orange vest and a gas mask dropped a cylindrical object and then opened fire on commuters, witnesses reported.

Several undetonated explosives have been found on the platform, according to police sources and FDNY officials.

Images from the scene show people lying on the blood-soaked ground of the train station.

Police are searching for a suspect who is believed to be wearing construction clothing which is similar to an MTA worker's uniform.