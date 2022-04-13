Investigators identified the suspect in Tuesday’s Brooklyn subway shooting after finding a credit card at the scene that was used to rent the U-Haul cargo van, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

The U-Haul cargo van that police said is “connected with” the shooting has also been located in Brooklyn, two law enforcement officials told CNN earlier.

The report said that investigators in New York City were looking for a U-Haul that was allegedly connected to the subway shooting

Internal NYPD emails viewed by CNN did not specify how the van was connected to the shooting.

The gunman put on a gas mask, deployed a gas canister and then began shooting at commuters as the train pulled into a Brooklyn subway station during Tuesday morning rush hour.

At least 29 people were treated at three nearby hospitals for injuries, none of which are life-threatening, according to hospital representatives.

Of the injured, 10 people were shot, while others were treated for smoke inhalation, shrapnel and panic in the attack.