Ukraine’s deputy Prime Minister said on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden should have visited Ukraine when he was in Europe in March in order to show that “he is not afraid of the world’s butcher Putin.”

“It would have been a huge symbolic step to show that he is not afraid of the world’s rapist, of the world’s butcher, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, that has covered Europe in the bodies of Ukrainian women and that is conducting mass atrocities live on air,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told CNN.

“And this would have been a symbolic and historic step, but it didn’t happen. It would have been a symbolic step to come to Ukraine and it would have been powerful, but it needs to go also hand-in-hand with the action to stop oil and gas, to stop this flow of dollars and euros to Russia to fund their aggression, and to stop this rape of Europe.”

The Ukrainian leader’s comments came after the White House confirmed that U.S. President Joe Biden has no plans to visit Ukraine in the near future, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan telling NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday that Biden had no immediate plans to travel to Kyiv.

The subject of a Biden visit to Kyiv came up after a surprise visit to the city by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, BBC News reported. Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were shown walking the empty streets of Kyiv together, and greeting a passer-by.

The Uk government announced it intends to give Ukraine a $130 million military package, including anti-ship missile systems and 120 armored vehicles, according to the New York Post.