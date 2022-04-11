A six-year-old boy was moderately injured and a 22-year-old woman, a seven-year-old boy and a two-year-old boy were lightly injured in a hit-and-run accident in Netanya Monday.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics provide medical care to the wounded and refer them to Laniado Hospital in the city.

Police forces are conducting a search for the speeding driver who fled the scene.

Earlier today, a six-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run accident when he was run over by a truck in Emmanuel in Samaria. The boy was taken to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, where doctors attempted to perform additional resuscitation operations, and were forced to determine his death.

The driver of the truck fled the scene of the accident and the police managed to locate him after extensive searches and detained him for questioning.

Senior MDA medic Eliyahu Zohar said: "The boy was lying unconscious on the road suffering from a multi-systemic injury after being hit by a truck. We immediately performed medical tests on him, saw that he had no pulse and was not breathing and began to perform advanced resuscitation operations on him, which included massages, resuscitation and medication, and evacuated him in an intensive care unit to the hospital while continuing to perform resuscitation operations when his condition was critical."