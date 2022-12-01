A Jewish mother and her four children were injured Wednesday when they were struck by a driver who was on the run from the police in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, New York.

Police say they tried to stop a white Mercedes-Benz along Flatbush Avenue, but the driver of the car took off on Avenue J, running through stop signs before striking the family.

The mother had been waiting for two of her four children to get off the school bus at the time of the incident. As a result, one of the children was pinned under the bus and had to be rescued by the FDNY and NYPD Emergency Services Unit, who used a jack to lift the bus.

"When the Mercedes hit the woman, the woman flies and hit the ground and the kid was shivering," one witness told ABC 7 News.

Hatzolah transported the 41-year-old mother, 1-year-old daughter, 3-year-old son, 5-year-old daughter, and 8-year-old daughter. to the hospital in stable condition. According to Yeshiva World News, the mother was transferred to the ICU, while two of the children have been released.

The police located the vehicle but have yet to arrest the female driver in the incident.