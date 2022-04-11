A six--year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run accident when he was run over by a truck in Emmanuel in Samaria Thursday afternoon.

Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel who were called to the scene found him unconscious and performed resuscitation operations on him.

The boy was later taken to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, where doctors attempted to perform additional resuscitation operations, and were forced to determine his death.

The driver of the truck fled the scene of the accident and the police managed to locate him after extensive searches and detained him for questioning.

Senior MDA medic, Eliyahu Zohar, said: "The boy was lying unconscious on the road suffering from a multi-systemic injury after being hit by a truck. We immediately performed medical tests on him, saw that he had no pulse and was not breathing and began to perform advanced resuscitation operations on him, which included massages, resuscitation and medication, and evacuated him in an intensive care unit to the hospital while continuing to perform resuscitation operations when his condition was critical."