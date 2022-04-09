Israeli President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog on Sunday will speak by video link with the Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe at the International Space Station as part of the Rakia Mission.

The President and the First Lady will then speak with students taking part in various space initiatives and projects with the Ministry of Science and the Ramon Foundation.

Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology director-general Hilla Haddad Chemlnik, Ramon Foundation director-general Ran Livne, and others will also participate.

Stibbe took off for the International Space Station on Friday, and docked earlier on Saturday.

He brought to the ISS both matzah and grape juice, to allow him to celebrate Passover while in space.