Hollywood's film academy on Friday announced that its board of governors had banned actor Will Smith from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year," Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

"However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," they added.

During the live telecast of the Oscars, Smith strode up to the stage after Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, then slapped the comedian in the face before returning to his seat and yelling an obscenity at Rock.

Smith apologized to Rock a day later, writing in a post on Instagram that his behavior ceremony was "unacceptable and inexcusable." He also resigned from the academy on April 1.

Less than an hour after the slapping incident, Smith accepted the best actor trophy, prompting questions about why he was not escorted out. The academy later said Smith was asked to leave the ceremony after he slapped Rock but refused.

