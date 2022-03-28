Actor Will Smith took offense at a joke by presenter Chris Rock - and slapped him onstage at the Oscars, The Guardian reported. Others, such as Variety's Twitter account, reported the hit to the face as a punch.

The joke had been a jab at Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who recently shaved her head.

Pinkett-Smith suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

Following the joke, Smith walked to the stage, slapped Rock, and sat back down. He then shouted at Rock, twice, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

The Los Angeles Police Department responded: "LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report."

"If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."