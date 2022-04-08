Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday morning responded to the most recent shooting in the wave of terror attacks, which left two dead in Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

"Our forces laid their hands on the terrorist and eliminated him," Bennett said. "This is exactly what we expect of our fighters. I would like to praise the security forces for their quick and determined actions. This is a 29-year-old terrorist from Jenin, but there were those who helped him with organization and the acquisition of weapons, without belonging to a [terror] organization. Anyone who aids terror should know that we will reach him, and that the price will be heavy and unbearable."

He emphasized, "We offer full freedom of action to the IDF, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), and all the security forces, in order to eliminate terror. There will not be limits on this war."

Bennett added, "I saw the father of the terrorist praise him. We saw the celebrations and distribution of candies for the murder of Jews. These are the people we are dealing with. They want to break our spirit and our hold on our land. We will never be broken."

"Lone wolf terror attacks without an organizational infrastructure are a great challenge to the defense establishment, but it will manage. I have no expectations from the people celebrating the murder of Jews, but from ourselves, I have high expectations. We need strong nerves, alacrity, and more than anything else - faith in the righteousness of our path in this land."

"This is a difficult day. I would like to send condolences to the families of those killed - Tomer Morad and Eitam Megini - and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded. Earlier this morning, I spoke with Tomer's father. Tomer, Eitam, and the others murdered in this terror wave are the beautiful face of our country."