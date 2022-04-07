A student from St Lawrence University in Upstate New York was expelled from campus over an incident described as “satanic and antisemitic in nature.”

According to NCPR, the student cut themselves and drew antisemitic and demonic images in blood on the bathroom of Dean Eaton Hall.

The student’s actions resulted in their permanent removal from campus.

In an email sent by St. Lawrence Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley, the incident was described as “satanic and antisemitic in nature.” It was reported on Sunday morning.

The student behind the incident admitted drawing the images. According to St. Lawrence University, the student is in the process of being expelled from campus.

“These images have been removed, are not tolerated on our campus, and do not align with our institutional values,” Bradley said.