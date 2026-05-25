Thousands Expected at Gracie Mansion Rally After Flatbush Demonstrations - Tuesday, May 26 at 7:00 PM

On Tuesday, May 26 at 7:00 PM, New Yorkers from across the city are expected to gather outside Gracie Mansion for a rally protesting what organizers describe as rising extremism, antisemitism, and intimidation targeting Jewish communities throughout New York City.

The rally, organized by End Jew Hatred, comes in response to last week’s anti-Israel demonstrations in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood, where protesters marched outside a synagogue hosting an Israeli real estate event. Demonstrators reportedly waved Hezbollah flags, displayed Hamas-linked symbols, and chanted slogans including “Intifada Revolution" and “Zionism will fall."

The protests outside the Young Israel of Midwood synagogue escalated into confrontations with police, leading to multiple arrests. Videos circulating online showed chaos in the streets and a young Jewish girl being assaulted during the demonstrations.

Organizers say the rally will unite Jewish, Christian, Hindu, and Muslim leaders against extremism and political violence.

Featured speakers are expected to include:

● Sid Rosenberg - WABC Radio host

● Brooke Goldstein - Founder of End Jew Hatred and The Lawfare Project

● Zach Sage Fox - Activist and content creator

● Anila Ali - Muslim Zionist activist and President of AMMWEC.org

● Mazi Pilip - Nassau County Legislator

● Simon Deng - Sudanese Christian activist

● Pankaj Mehta - Hindus for Universal Human Rights

● Dr. Bill Donohue - President of the Catholic League

● Lizzy Savetsky - Influencer and activist

● Jayne Zirkle - End Jew Hatred

● Ghazal Mizrahi - Singer and activist

● Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch - Rabbi, psychotherapist, and host of the Viktor Frankl Podcast

Organizers say the event is meant to send a message that New Yorkers of all backgrounds must stand together against intimidation, antisemitism, and extremist violence before it becomes normalized in the city.