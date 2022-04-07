The Movement for Quality Government in Israel will pay Sara Netanyahu, wife of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for legal fees incurred at their request.

The ruling follows the Supreme Court's rejection of its appeal, in which the Movement requested to force Sara Netanyahu to pay for the "hot meal trays" saga.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel demanded that the Attorney General and State Prosecutor file a civil suit against Sara Netanyahu in light of the criminal process against her in the saga.

However, the Supreme Court ruled that a differentiation cannot be made between the Netanyahu family's private consumption and that of their official guests.

The appeal was therefore rejected outright due to lack of reason for judicial intervention, by decision of the Attorney General, and the Movement was ordered to pay the legal fees for both sides, amounting to 5,000 NIS.