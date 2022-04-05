Suspect arrested in connection with Sacramento shooting

Sacramento police on Monday arrested a man connected to the mass shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others in the city over the weekend, The Associated Press reports.

Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a "related suspect" on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. Detectives and SWAT team members found one handgun during searches of three area homes.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert noted Martin was not arrested on suspicion of homicide, but suggested investigators were making progress.

The arrest came as the three women and three men killed in the shooting were identified.

The fallen included a father of four, a young woman who wanted to be a social worker, a man described as the life of the party, and a woman who lived on the streets nearby and was looking for housing.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.

On Sunday, the Sacramento police chief said that multiple shooters carried out the mass shooting.

US President Joe Biden called for tighter federal gun control and increased funding of law enforcement agencies following the Sacramento shooting.

In a statement issued Sunday night, Biden urged Congress to pass new gun control bills, including a mandate for universal background checks – including private gun sales – and bans on “ghost guns”, so-called “assault weapons”, and high-capacity magazines.

“We also continue to call on Congress to act. Ban ghost guns. Require background checks for all gun sales. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability.”