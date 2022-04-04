Multiple shooters carried out the mass shooting in Sacramento, California, early Sunday morning, in which six people were killed and 12 injured, the local police chief said, according to The Associated Press.

Three of those killed were women and three were men, Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters.

The suspects were still at large as of Sunday afternoon and authorities said they had recovered at least one firearm and were reviewing video footage posted to social media that showed what appeared to be an altercation before the gunfire erupted.

Police in a statement said it’s not yet clear if the fight was related to the shooting.

The crime scene stretched across multiple city blocks. Several of those who were wounded battled life-threatening gunshot injuries in hospitals, noted AP.

A video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street amid the sounds of rapid gunfire in the city of about 525,000 located 75 miles (120 kilometers) from San Francisco.

The area where the shooting occurred is located on the outskirts of the city’s main entertainment district, which is anchored by the Golden One Center that attracts big-name concerts and is home to the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

Officers were patrolling the area near the shooting site two blocks from the Capitol at about 2:00 a.m. when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene, Lester told reporters on Sunday. They found a large crowd gathered and six people dead in the street.

Twelve other people were also shot and wounded in the melee and at least four of them suffered critical injuries, officials said.

Authorities recovered “at least one firearm” from the scene, a police statement said, and officials urged witnesses or anyone with recordings of the shooting to contact police.