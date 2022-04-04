President Joe Biden called for tighter federal gun control and increased funding of law enforcement agencies, following a deadly mass shooting in northern California.

In a statement issued Sunday night, hours after gunmen shot 18 people in the California state capital of Sacramento, killing six, Biden urged Congress to pass new gun control bills, including a mandate for universal background checks – including private gun sales – and bans on “ghost guns”, so-called “assault weapons”, and high-capacity magazines.

“We also continue to call on Congress to act. Ban ghost guns. Require background checks for all gun sales. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability.”

The president also called for greater funding for law enforcement.

“Pass my budget proposal, which would give cities more of the funding they need to fund the police and fund the crime prevention and intervention strategies that can make our cities safer.”

Local authorities say multiple shooters carried out the Sacramento shooting, killing three men and three women. The suspects were still at large as of Sunday afternoon, though police had recovered one gun used in the shooting.

Police said they were reviewing video footage posted to social media that showed what appeared to be an altercation before the gunfire erupted.

Police in a statement said it’s not yet clear if the fight was related to the shooting.