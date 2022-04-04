The Jordanian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Israel for allowing Jewish visits to the Temple Mount during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abul Foul claimed that the Al Aqsa Mosque encompasses the entirety of the Temple Mount compound, that the site was meant for Muslim worship only, and that it was provocative for "extremist" Jews to visit the site, which is the holiest site in Judaism.

Jordan's King Abdullah II spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett yesterday and urged him to avoid actions which could provoke violence in Judea and Samaria, and demanded that Israel not impinge on the right of Muslims to worship on the Temple Mount.

The Hashemite monarch reportedly demanded that Israel ensure calm in Judea and Samaria, as well as to permit Muslims to freely worship at the Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Israel confirmed the call took place Sunday afternoon, though the content mentioned by the Kan report was not noted by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Bennett wished King Abdullah and his family a happy Ramadan, the Prime Minister’s Office said, and thanked the king for his explicit condemnation of the recent Arab terror attacks in Israel.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Bennett and King Abdullah also discussed cooperation between the two countries.

A group of several dozen rabbis ascended the Temple Mount on Sunday to mark the start of the Hebrew month of Nissan.