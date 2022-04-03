The King of Jordan urged Israel Sunday to avoid actions which could provoke violence in Judea and Samaria, and demanded that Israel not impinge on the right of Muslims to worship on the Temple Mount.

King Abdullah II of Jordan spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett over the phone, Sunday afternoon, Kan reported.

The Hashemite monarch reportedly demanded that Israel ensure calm in Judea and Samaria, as well as to permit Muslims to freely worship at the Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Israel confirmed the call took place Sunday afternoon, though the content mentioned by the Kan report was not noted by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Bennett wished King Abdullah and his family a happy Ramadan, the Prime Minister’s Office said, and thanked the king for his explicit condemnation of the recent Arab terror attacks in Israel.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Bennett and King Abdullah also discussed cooperation between the two countries.