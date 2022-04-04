The man who was seriously wounded in last Thursday’s stabbing attack on a bus at the Elazar junction in Gush Etzion recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

"This is a real miracle, it was only on Friday that I came out of intensive care after emergency surgery and here I am already on my way home and walking on two legs," he said.

The man, who was accompanied by his wife who is in the advanced stages of pregnancy, met the doctors who fought for his life and who rushed him to emergency heart surgery to save his life.

Among these doctors was Dr. Alon Schwartz, director of the trauma unit at Shaare Zedek Hospital who said, "In light of the stab wound to the heart, we were required to rush the wounded man to a life-saving emergency operation. And already on Friday he was transferred from the intensive care unit to a regular ward. We are happy with the good result and the speedy recovery of the patient who is back on his feet, just a few days after the serious injury."

The wounded man recalled, "I got on the bus with the terrorist, he put on headphones and behaved suspiciously. He sat two rows behind me and I turned around and looked at him apprehensively. A short time later, I find myself in a fight with the terrorist. The resourcefulness of another passenger with a weapon that killed the terrorist saved my life, but not before I was stabbed 9 times in different places on my body from head to toe, including one stab in the heart. At one point I lost consciousness and then the rescue forces came and started treating me and evacuated me to Shaare Zedek."

"We want to say a big thank you to everyone - to God who gave me my life as a gift because I might have been in a completely different place. We would like to thank the dedicated team of doctors and nurses at Shaare Zedek who saved my life and all the people of Israel who united in prayers for my recovery. My quick recovery is a miracle, on Shabbat I was still unable to get out of bed and now I am going home on two legs," he added.

After receiving the release letter with an explanation on which further treatment to receive at home, the excited couple said that they hope to return soon to Shaare Zedek Hospital and this time under happy circumstances - the upcoming birth of their child.