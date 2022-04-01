An Israeli man seriously wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack south of Jerusalem Thursday morning regained consciousness Friday, hospital officials announced.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was wounded when a 34-year-old terrorist from the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Tarqumiyah, near Hebron, stabbed him with a screwdriver onboard a 364 line bus in the Gush Etzion area south of Jerusalem.

Officials at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem announced Friday morning that the victim wounded in the attack had shown signs of improvement, and has regained consciousness.

“The condition of the victim who was seriously wounded in yesterday’s stabbing in Gush Etzion has improved significantly. The victim has regained consciousness, and is breathing on his own. He is still hospitalized in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Alon Schwartz, Director of the Trauma Unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The terrorist who carried out the attack was shot and killed on the scene by a civilian.