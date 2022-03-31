A 28-year-old man suffered moderate injuries in a Thursday morning stabbing attack.

The stabbing took place on a bus at the Neve Daniel Junction in Gush Etzion.

Initial reports say that the terrorist used a screwdriver, and suffered serious injuries after being shot by a civilian.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided medical aid to the victim and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate condition, conscious and suffering from a stab wound. The stabbing occurred on a line 364 bus.

An update from Shaare Zedek said that the victim is in "serious but stable" condition.

In a statement, MDA said, "At 9:11a.m. we received a report to our 101 hotline...regarding a man who was stabbed at the Neve Daniel Junction. MDA paramedics are at the scene providing medical treatment and evacuating to Shaare Zedek Medical Center a man of 28 who is in moderate condition, conscious, with a stab wound."

MDA paramedic Lior Shasha said: "The victim was on the bus, fully conscious with a stabbing injury. We were told he was stabbed during the journey near Neve Daniel. We provided initial treatment including stemming the bleeding and drug treatments and conveyed him in stable condition to Shaare Tzedek Hospital where he was sedated and ventilated."

The IDF has said that "a report has been received regarding a stabbing attempt adjacent to the community of Elazar."

"The assailant has been neutralized."