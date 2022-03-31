Umm al-Fahm Mayor Dr. Samir Sobhi Mahamed has resigned after publishing a letter of condolence to the families of the terrorists who committed the deadly shooting attack in Hadera on Sunday.

Mahamed announced his resignation in a news interview Thursday evening.

The words of condolence to the families of the terrorists were published on the official Facebook account of the Municipality of Umm al-Fahm, and were written on his behalf of all municipal employees and residents of the city.

"On my behalf and on behalf of the members and employees of the Umm al - Fahm Municipality and the people of the city, we send our sincere condolences and heartfelt condolences to our brothers in the Bashir family, on the deaths of the deceased: Ayman Ahmad Bashir Agbaria and Ibrahim Hassan Bashir Agbaria," the municipality's Facebook page said.

"May God have mercy on them and forgive them and provide comfort to their families," it was written. "We belong to Allah and we will return to him."