Israel Police and Shabak (Israel Security Agency) on Sunday night carried out an operation searching a number of homes in the illegal Arab settlement of Umm al-Fahm.

The searches were led by Shabak and officers from the Umm al-Fahm police station, and carried out together with Yassam fighters, Border Police, and other special forces. During the searches, pistols and Airsoft guns were found and confiscated, along with cellular phones, documents, computers, rings, and books affiliated with the ISIS terror group.

At the conclusion of the search, the forces arrested three local residents suspected of affiliation with and membership in a terror organization. Two additional suspects were arrested in other locations.

Footage from security cameras at the scene of a Sunday evening shooting attack showed that the terrorists waited at a bus stop for passengers to disembark and then began firing towards passersby. The two terrorists opened fire at a group of Border Police who had stopped near the scene for a break. They were neutralized by two Yassam officers who were eating at a nearby restaurant.

The two officers worked to make contact with the terrorists and engaged in a shootout with them until the terrorists were hit.