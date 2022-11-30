Police have launched an investigation into a shooting incident in Umm al-Fahm in which two residents were wounded.

One of the gunshot victims was seriously wounded while the other was lightly wounded.

Both of the wounded are known to belief and the shooting is believed to be criminal in nature.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams that were called to the scene treated one seriously injured person who was taken to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera. The second victim who was lightly wounded and was taken to the hospital independently.

A preliminary investigation shows that at least one gunshot was fired at them while they were standing at the entrance to a business in the Arab city.