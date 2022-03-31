Activists demonstrated on Wednesday night outside the IDF's Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv as the security cabinet convened to discuss the recent series of terror attacks.

Chanting slogans including "Jewish blood is not cheap," "We demand deterrence," and "Let the IDF win," the demonstrators called on the government to restore security and deterrence by enacting harsh measures against terrorism.

The demonstrators also held up signs calling on Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor) to resign, accusing him of obsessing over so-called "settler violence" while responding softly to Arab terrorism.

Initiated by the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu, the demonstration was organized together with a number of pro-Israel organizations including Regavim, My Israel, Negev Rescue Committee, South Tel-Aviv Liberation Front, Choosing Life Forum of Bereaved Families, Heganu, Sovereignty Movement, Women's March, Ad Kan, and others.

"The time has come to take a harsh stance against terrorism and restore deterrence," said Yehuda Sharabany, Director of Projects for Im Tirtzu.

"We demand the following three actions: [1] the immediate cancelation of entry permits from Gaza and the Palestinian Authority ahead of Ramadan; [2] revoking the citizenship of Israeli-Arab terrorists; and [3] immediately demolishing the homes of terrorists."

"Now is the time to act, not to hesitate," added Sharabany.