Ukraine’s defense intelligence ministry has released information on over 600 alleged Russian spies based in Europe, Fox News reported.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s intelligence arm released the "list of employees of the FSB of the Russian Federation registered at the address: Moscow, St. Bolshaya Lubyanka" on Monday.

The list in Russian contains names, phone numbers, passport numbers, license plate numbers and certain financial details for 620 Russian citizens it alleges are spies. There are also home addresses listed.

According to The Telegraph, MI6’s former head Sir John Sawers said that only “10 percent” of Russia’s European spy operations are known to Western governments.

"We see the extent of Russian aggressive intelligence activities across Europe," said Sir John Sawers, who headed MI6 from 2009 to 2014. "There will be a great deal that intelligence services do that we’re simply not aware of."

On Tuesday, Ritchie Torres (D-NY) urged the FBI to launch an investigation into the Russian Diplomatic Compound in New York, calling it “both metaphorically and literally a structure of surveillance."

"We have been appalled and alarmed by Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine,” Torres said to reporters. “We have been appalled by his war crimes against the Ukrainian people, and it is in that context that I have formally requested that the FBI open an investigation into reports of espionage at the Russian diplomatic compound.”