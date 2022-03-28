Ambassador Danny Danon, Israel's former Representative to the United Nations and Chairman of World Likud, on Monday afternoon called out the US government for negotiating a renewed nuclear deal with Iran while at the same time attending a summit gathered to voice concern and opposition to the deal.

"Israel is currently hosting a historic summit with foreign ministers gathering from the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Egypt, as well as from the US," Danon said.

"Shockingly, the disastrous Iran nuclear deal being negotiated in Vienna, which is shorter and weaker than the previous deal, is being led by the same US administration attending the Israel summit primarily gathered to voice concern and opposition to this same nuclear deal.

"Instead of turning a blind eye to this illogical and dangerous deal, reportedly due to be signed imminently, Israel should be doing everything in its power to voice its objection and halt this tremendous threat which if not stopped will incur devastating consequences for the Iranian people, for Israel, for the Middle East region, and for the world."

The historic Negev summit is attended by the foreign ministers of Israel, the US, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. During the summit, the foreign ministers agreed that it would become an annual event, and held "constructive and good" discussions focused on shared and regional challenges.