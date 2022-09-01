Diplomatic sources in Israel estimate that the Iranians may reply to the US regarding the nuclear deal by this weekend or next week - but an agreement will not be signed immediately, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, after the response is received, the foreign ministers of the P5+1 will gather to discuss the agreement, or decide to continue negotiations with Iran.

Meanwhile, the US is cautiously optimistic about a new deal.

John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters, "We do believe we're closer now than we have been in recent weeks and months, due in large part to Iran being willing to drop some of their demands that were not related to the deal at all. We're cautiously optimistic that the things can continue to move in the right direction."

On Wednesday, Israeli interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with US President Joe Biden about the negotiations on a nuclear agreement, and their shared commitment to stopping Iran’s progress towards a nuclear weapon.