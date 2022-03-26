US President Joe Biden has proclaimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

Speaking outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Biden claimed that the war in Ukraine has been a "strategic failure" for Russia.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," he proclaimed.

According to a White House official, the line was not in Biden's pre-prepared speech.

Following Biden's statement, a different White House official said, "The President's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."

Earlier in the day, Biden was asked by reporters for his thoughts after seeing Ukrainian refugees.

"He's a butcher," Biden said of Putin in response to the reporters' query.

On Friday, Biden on Friday once again called Putin a "war criminal. According to ABC News, Biden said, "The single most important thing that we can do from the outset is to keep the democracies united in our opposition and our effort to curtail the devastation that is occurring at the hands of a man who I quite frankly think is a war criminal."

"I think it will meet the legal definition of that as well," he added.