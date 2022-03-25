US President Joe Biden on Friday once again called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal", ABC News reports.

"The single most important thing that we can do from the outset is to keep the democracies united in our opposition and our effort to curtail the devastation that is occurring at the hands of a man who I quite frankly think is a war criminal," Biden said during a visit with Poland, flanked by Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and USAID Administrator Samantha Powers. "I think it will meet the legal definition of that as well."

Earlier, Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin greeted members of the 82nd Airborne division in Rzeszów to thank them for their service.

"Thank you very, very much for all you do. And it's not hyperbole to suggest you're the finest fighting force, not in the world -- in the world. That's not hyperbole," Biden told the room.

Friday’s comments mark the second time in recent weeks that Biden has called Putin a "war criminal", the harshest condemnation of Putin's actions from any US official since the war in Ukraine.

"I think he is a war criminal," Biden told reporters last week.

Kremlin later spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the comment was "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric."

Biden doubled down on his criticism of Putin a day later, calling the Russian leader a "murderous dictator" and a "pure thug".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later said he personally believes war crimes have been committed in Ukraine.

"Yesterday, President Biden said that in his opinion, war crimes have been committed in Ukraine. Personally, I agree," Blinken said, adding, "Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime. After all the destruction of the past few weeks, I find it difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise."

