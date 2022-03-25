Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday night that he had spoken to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the last day.

In a video posted to his Telegram channel, Zelenskyy added that he had also spoken with other world leaders in recent days, including Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. He said the talks were about achieving peace and bringing about a ceasefire. He did not provide further details about the conversation with Bennett.

"With every day of defense - we bring peace, because it is simply impossible not to win this war," Zelenskyy said, adding, "All the talks and speeches are meant for Russia to understand one thing: We need to reach peace. Russia also needs to want peace."

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy addressed the Knesset via Zoom and drew a comparison between the Holocaust and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy chided the international community, with thinly veiled criticism of Israel, for not adopting open-door policies towards Ukrainian refugees.

“I’m sure you feel our pain, but can you explain why we still have to call on countries for help? We’re appealing for help, or even entry permits [for refugees]. What is this? Apathy? Calculations? An attempt to stay neutral mediators?”

Senior government ministers later criticized Zelenskyy’s speech, claiming that he belittled the memory of the Holocaust with his words.

"The president of Ukraine attacked Israel and made an outrageous comparison to the Holocaust. This is a distortion of history," the ministers said.

Hours later, Zelenskyy softened his tone and made clear that Ukraine appreciates Bennett’s efforts to arrange top-level peace talks between his country and Russia and suggested those talks might take place in Jerusalem.

"Of course, Israel has its interests, strategy to protect its citizens. We understand all of it," he said.

"The prime minister of Israel, Mr. Bennett is trying to find a way of holding talks. And we are grateful for this. We are grateful for his efforts, so that sooner or later we will begin to have talks with Russia, possibly in Jerusalem. That's the right place to find peace. If possible,” added Zelenskyy.