The Biden administration is planning to expand American sanctions against Russia as a response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The new sanctions will focus on the Russian central bank’s gold reserves as well as members of the Russian Federal Assembly, the White House announced on Thursday.

The White House will also expand humanitarian aid to Ukraine, taking in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and delivering an additional $1 billion in supplies, including food, water and medicine.

The additional measures were announced while U.S. President Joe Biden was meeting with world leaders at NATO headquarters in Brussels for a series of meetings looking at cementing a path forward to ensure the war does not lead to wider economic and security problems, the Associated Press reported.

They also discussed ways to additionally put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the first NATO summit of the day that he desperately needed “military assistance without limitations,” including weapons to target planes and ships.