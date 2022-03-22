British police are investigating footage of a group of soccer fans chanting an antisemitic song over the weekend, the UK Jewish News reported.

The footage shows a group of Arsenal fans on a crowded train travelling to their team’s game against Aston Villa on Saturday. It was posted to Twitter by Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur supporter @N17_SAUL.

The group sings a chant against Tottenham fans that contains the phrase “F***ing Jew.” After they finish singing, one fan says, “Love that one” and some of the others laugh.

The footage was filmed near the station that is closest to Aston Villa’s Villa Park Stadium.

“Antisemitism in any form is wholly unacceptable and we support all efforts to kick it out of the game,” a Hotspur spokesperson told the news outlet. “We hope that those individuals conducting this vile chant are identified and dealt with in the strongest way possible.

The incident is being investigated by the West Midlands Police in coordination with the British Transport Police.

The Community Security Trust also denounced the behavior captured in the video, urging any fans who can be identified to be banned by Arsenal.