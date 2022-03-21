The Pentagon announced on Monday that it will help to gather proof of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

It accused the Russian military of committing war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine and said that it would support its assertion by gathering evidence, Reuters reported.

The Pentagon also charged that the Kremlin was indiscriminately attacking civilians as part of a strategy to intentionally inflict harm.

"We certainly see clear evidence that Russian forces are committing war crimes and we are helping with the collecting of evidence of that," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said to reporters.

"But there's investigative processes that are going to go on, and we're going to let that happen. We're going to contribute to that investigative process. As for what would come out of that, that's not a decision that the Pentagon leadership would make."