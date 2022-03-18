Police believe that about a million people will attend the funeral on Sunday of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the most prominent rabbis of the Haredi community, who passed away on Friday at the age of 94.

According to Channel 12 News, the funeral is expected to be larger than that of Shas spiritual leader Rabbi Ovadia Yosef. The Tel Aviv Police has prepared a contingency plan for an event of this magnitude in advance - and it will be brought before the Commissioner for approval before being presented to the Minister of Public Security.

Due to the expectation for the presence of a large number of people at the funeral, the Tel Aviv Police will be reinforced with hundreds of police officers from all over the country. Israeli authorities are also preparing for the arrival of many people from abroad who will land at Ben Gurion Airport starting Saturday night and until the funeral on Sunday.

From the early morning hours on Sunday, all entrances to Bnei Brak will be closed and major roads will be blocked in the center of the country, including Highway 6, Highway 2 and Highway 4. The roads will be blocked for long hours and are expected to cause serious disruptions throughout the center of the country.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)