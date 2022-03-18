Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 95, one of the most prominent Rabbis of the Haredi community, fainted in his home in Bnei Brak and underwent resuscitation by medical personnel. He was announced dead soon after, at the age of 94.

His family called for the public to pray for Rabbi Kanievky's wellbeing. Dozens of people gathered under the rabbi's house to recite prayers and Psalms.

Numerous public officials, including the Prime Minister cabinet ministers, party leaders, and the mayor of Jerusalem called for the public to pray on his behalf.

MK Miri Regev (Likud) eulogized him, saying "I bow my head and mourn together with all the people of Israel for the passing of the greatest of the generation, the late Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky. Rabbi Kanievsky was an exemplary figure. His wisdom and blessings accompanied the national leadership at many crucial junctures. The State of Israel will preserve the memory of the Rabbi. I send my condolences to those mourning him - the entire nation of Israel. May his memory be a blessing."