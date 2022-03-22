President Isaac Herzog on Monday evening paid a condolence visit to the family of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky who are sitting shiva in the rabbi's home in Bnei Brak.

Herzog arrived in Bnei Brak from Ben Gurion Airport after completing an official visit to France.

President Herzog told Rabbi Kanievsky's sons that he met on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and that the French President sought to convey his condolences over the death of their father, one of the great rabbis of our generation.

Earlier on Monday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrived at the home of Rabbi Kanievsky, alongside MKs Yaakov Asher and Yitzhak Pindrus from United Torah Judaism.

Gantz told Rabbi Kanievsky's children, "He did not stop studying Torah all day. I had the great privilege of meeting him several months ago and discuss the unity of Israel."