With the Ukraine war in its third week, Democrats in the House of Representatives on Wednesday blocked a Republican bill that sought to make the United States energy independent, severing its reliance on Russian oil.

The American Energy Independence from Russia Act would grant approval to the Keystone XL pipeline without the need for a presidential permit, which was revoked by President Joe Biden during his first day in office; mandate that the president create a plan on energy security; and open up oil and gas leases across the country.

“House Dems just voted against a measure by [House Republicans] to consider the American Energy Independence from Russia Act – a critical bill that would unleash American energy production,” Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK) said on Twitter. “Clearly, Dems don't care about solving our crushing energy crisis. Unbelievable!”

Alexis Martinez Johnson, the Republican candidate for New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, blamed the bill’s defeat on far left Democrats in the House.

"This now marks the second time in as many weeks that [Rep. Leger Fernandez (D-NM)] and her radical left House Democrat allies have blocked a vote on securing energy independence," Martinez Johnson, an environmental engineer, told Fox News. "It is unacceptable and appalling. She is voting with special interests and against the interests of her constituents, of New Mexico, and of our nation."

New Mexico has some of the largest deposits of fossils fuels and renewable energy resources in the United States, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

"We could be powering the nation, creating high paying jobs where they are desperately needed, and reinforcing our national security all through our abundant resources," Martinez Johnson said.