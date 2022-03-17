Iran has defied Western powers by converting some of its uranium enriched to near weapons-grade into a form less easily recovered, diluted and shipped out of the country, a new report by the UN nuclear watchdog on Wednesday showed, according to Reuters.

The confidential report, seen by Reuters and summarized in a short statement by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said that between March 6 and March 9, the agency verified that Iran had converted 2.1 kg (4.6 lb) of its up to 60% uranium into 1.7 kg (3.8 lb) in a different form enriched to the same level suitable for making small "targets" for irradiation.

On March 11 and 13 the IAEA verified Iran had produced 32 targets containing a total of 186.7 grams (6.6 ounces) of uranium enriched up to 60%, the report said, adding that Iran later declared they had all been irradiated.

The agency then verified on March 15 that Iran had produced another batch of 56 targets containing a total of 329 grams (11.6 ounces) of uranium enriched to the same level, the report said.

While the report is not expected to influence ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the United States to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, it will make it harder to implement any resulting agreement to return to the limits on Iran's stock of enriched uranium, noted Reuters.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal it signed with world powers, in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

There have been indications recently that a deal between Iran and world powers could be reached within days.

However, the talks were suspended last week and no timetable has been set for their resumption.