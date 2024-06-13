The human rights NGO Global Rights Compliance (GRC) today (Thursday) handed its opinion on the Russian siege of the city of Mariupol in 2022 to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague.

According to the report, which was revealed today (Thursday) in the Guardian newspaper, during the siege of the city that lasted 85 days, Ukrainian civilians were deliberately starved.

The report that was submitted to the Hague Tribunal claimed that Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin deliberately planned to harm and kill large numbers of Ukrainian civilians during the siege of Mariupol.

22,000 people were killed in the siege of Mariupol. In the early stages of the siege, the water, gas, and electricity had been cut off, even as temperatures fell to minus ten Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).

The report noted that following this destruction of infrastructure, Russian forces prevented the evacuation of civilians and the entry of humanitarian aid, at times even attacking evacuation routes and humanitarian aid convoys. 90% of healthcare facilities were destroyed.

The GRC investigators were initially doubtful that they could gather the needed evidence given Russia's obfuscation of investigations, but were eventually able to present evidence using satellite mapping of areas where the Russian military attacked.