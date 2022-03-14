On Monday, skies will partly cloudy to overcast, with drizzle in the north and center of the country. There will be a slight drop in temperatures, and it will be exceptionally cold.

As night falls, the cloud cover will extend with local rain showers, mainly on the coastal plain and spreading towards morning from the north to the northern Negev. Light snow is possible in the mountains, including Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, localized rain showers are expected from the north of the country to the northern Negev, with a possibility of isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the north. In the mountains, including Jerusalem, snowfall is expected, mostly light.

In the south of the country, light local rain is expected, with strong winds. There is a slight risk of flooding in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea. There will be another slight drop in temperatures and the weather will continue to be exceptionally cold for the time of year.

On Wednesday it will be partly cloudy with a rise in temperatures, but it will still be very cold. Precipitation will cease. A cold night is expected in the mountains and inland.

Thursday will be clear to partly cloudy. Light local rain is expected in the north of the country. There will be another slight increase in temperatures, but it will continue to be colder than usual for the season. Snow is expected to fall on Mount Hermon.