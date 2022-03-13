A New York Times reporter was shot dead by Russian forces in Irpen, Ukraine Sunday, the Kyiv Times reported.

According to the report, videojournalist Brent Renaud was killed when Russian troops opened fire on a car carrying journalists, Another reporter was wounded in the attack and taken to the hospital.

Kyiv police chief Andriy Nebitov wrote on Facebook: "The invaders cynically kill even international media journalists who are trying to show the truth about the atrocities of Russian troops in Ukraine. Today, a 51-year-old correspondent of the world-famous New York Times media was shot dead in Irpen. Another journalist was wounded. Currently, they are trying to take the victim out of the combat zone."

Nebitov also posted a picture of Renaud's press ID.

Brent Renaud had won the Peabody and DuPont Awards for his documentary work. He previously covered the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti, and the Mexican drug war.