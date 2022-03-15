Russia announced a set of retaliatory sanctions against the US Tuesday afternoon in response to America's imposition of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

According to a statement from the Russian government, the sanctions have been imposed against US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinkin.

Additional sanctions were announced against Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, CIA chief William Burns, President Biden's son Hunter Biden, Hilary Clinton, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

In addition, Russia announced it would ban Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from entering the country,

Russia's Foreign Ministry stated: “We do not refuse to maintain formal relations if they meet our national interests, and if necessary, we will solve problems arising from the status of persons who appear on the black list in order to organize high-level contacts."

“In the near future, new announcements will follow to expand the sanctions list by including top US officials, military, legislators, businessmen, experts and media people who are Russophobic or who contribute to inciting hatred against Russia and the introduction of restrictive measure."