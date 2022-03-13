An American source speaking to the Reuters news agency said 12 missiles were launched from the direction of the Kermanshah district in Iran towards the American consulate in Erbil in northern Iraq on Saturday night.

There were no casualties or damage to U.S.-owned facilities in the area. A State Department spokesman called it a "scandalous provocation."

The Saudi channel Al-Hadath said the attack was launched in retaliation for the killing of two Revolutionary Guards officers in an air strike in Syria widely attributed to Israel.

The attack follows reports that Israel's defense establishment has raised the alert level in the north of the country, fearing Iranian retaliation.

A report on official Iranian TV alleged that the attempted strike was intended to target "secret Israeli bases" in the country.

Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, since the US elimination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January of 2020.